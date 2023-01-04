The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 28.3% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

Home Depot stock opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $323.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $414.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.18.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

