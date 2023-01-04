The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $414.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

