The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Joint

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 33,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $514,314.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,432,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,357,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 88,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,653. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Joint alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Joint by 15.6% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 412,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth about $766,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Joint by 700.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Joint by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Joint Trading Down 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Joint has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Joint in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

See Also

