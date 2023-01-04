The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 32.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 169,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

