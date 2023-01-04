The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PG. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $151.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $361.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.