The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Decreased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.5% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $151.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.36.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

