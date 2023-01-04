The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

