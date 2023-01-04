Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) versus Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Critical Review

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Third Coast Bancshares and Cullman Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.90%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

50.0% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Third Coast Bancshares has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullman Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Cullman Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.31 $11.42 million $0.83 21.66 Cullman Bancorp $14.88 million 5.68 $1.75 million $0.53 21.53

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp. Cullman Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Third Coast Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares 8.39% 3.59% 0.37% Cullman Bancorp 22.99% 3.91% 1.03%

Summary

Third Coast Bancshares beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities. It operates three branch offices in Cullman, Alabama; and one branch office in Hanceville, Alabama. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

