Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 6,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 27,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 645.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares in the last quarter.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

