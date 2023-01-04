Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Stock Price Down 4%

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 13,807 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPZEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.