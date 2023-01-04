TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) versus Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Head-To-Head Comparison

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TowneBank and Bridgewater Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $721.41 million 3.08 $215.38 million $2.51 12.18 Bridgewater Bancshares $134.19 million 3.58 $45.69 million $1.66 10.48

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Bridgewater Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 25.55% 9.75% 1.11% Bridgewater Bancshares 33.11% 16.38% 1.36%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares TowneBank and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TowneBank and Bridgewater Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgewater Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus price target of $19.88, indicating a potential upside of 14.22%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than TowneBank.

Volatility and Risk

TowneBank has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of TowneBank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options comprising alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit-sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company also offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates in Richmond, Virginia, the Greater Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Greenville, North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business-related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

