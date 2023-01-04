Traders Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,686 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 336% compared to the average volume of 1,532 call options.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSEARCA DUST opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 1,430.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,111,000.

