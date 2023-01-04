Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 17,590 put options on the company. This is an increase of 103% compared to the typical volume of 8,683 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.