Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 10,388 call options on the company. This is an increase of 317% compared to the average volume of 2,491 call options.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The firm had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,101 shares of company stock valued at $649,230. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.