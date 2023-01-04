Traders Buy Large Volume of Sorrento Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,204 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the average volume of 4,558 call options.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
SRNE stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $4.99.
Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.22% and a negative return on equity of 282.82%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SRNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
