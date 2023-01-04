Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,366 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average volume of 4,332 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

In other news, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $168,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 119,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,607.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,254.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $168,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 119,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,607.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,070 shares of company stock worth $2,025,437 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Stem alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stem Trading Down 5.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on Stem in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Stem stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.17. Stem has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $19.24.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.