Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 21,976 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,633% compared to the typical volume of 804 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth $314,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth $6,267,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 159,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 2.7 %

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

TWO opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.