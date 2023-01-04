Traders Purchase Large Volume of United States Natural Gas Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 53,619 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical volume of 36,762 call options.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UNG opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. United States Natural Gas Fund has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

