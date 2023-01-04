Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

COOK has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.29.

Traeger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Traeger has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $93.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.36 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. Research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 148,878 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $431,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,123,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,458,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Traeger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Traeger by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Traeger by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Traeger by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Traeger by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

