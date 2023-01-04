Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Transurban Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Transurban Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRAUF opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Transurban Group has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

