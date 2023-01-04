Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Shares Down 4.1%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 67,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 43,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Treasure Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85.

Get Treasure Global alerts:

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Treasure Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Treasure Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Treasure Global Inc. ( NASDAQ:TGL Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Treasure Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.