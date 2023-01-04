Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Shares Down 5.1%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tribe Capital Growth Corp I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVCU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Company Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

