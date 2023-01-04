Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 74.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

