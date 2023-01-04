TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Shares Down 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.23. 546 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

