TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 45 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) by 173.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.