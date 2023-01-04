TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Trading Down 0.3%

TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.36 and last traded at C$15.36. Approximately 1,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.41.
TSE:QBTC.U Trading Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.30.
