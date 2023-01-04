Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.
Twist Bioscience Price Performance
Twist Bioscience stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.11. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
