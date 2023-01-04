Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 7%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 31,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 34,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $298.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,375,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,284,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 639,641 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 289,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

