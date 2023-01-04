Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 7%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 31,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 34,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
Tyra Biosciences Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $298.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)
