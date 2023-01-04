Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNBLF. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($62.77) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

