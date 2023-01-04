United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.07.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.31 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 33.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,629,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,103,000 after buying an additional 2,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,726,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,739,000 after buying an additional 127,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,817,000 after buying an additional 265,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,054,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

