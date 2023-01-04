United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $273.32 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.84 and a 200-day moving average of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,255,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,436.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,255,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,436.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,762.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,390 shares of company stock valued at $43,146,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

