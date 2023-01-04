United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $273.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,762.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,390 shares of company stock valued at $43,146,375 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

