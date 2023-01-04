Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

