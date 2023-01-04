Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 859,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 521,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from $5.70 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Uranium Royalty Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $224.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Royalty
About Uranium Royalty
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
