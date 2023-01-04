Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 859,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 521,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from $5.70 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $224.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

About Uranium Royalty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Uranium Royalty by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,812,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 596,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Uranium Royalty by 272.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Uranium Royalty by 74.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

