US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Trading Up 0.6%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 24,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 111,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40.

US Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from US Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01. US Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.33%.

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

