UWM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UWMC)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $4.00 target price on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after buying an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,053,000. State Street Corp raised its position in UWM by 46.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UWM by 0.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,522,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UWM by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Trading Up 2.7 %

UWM Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. UWM has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $314.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. UWM’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

