Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Vale by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vale by 97.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 255.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 104.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.33%.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.