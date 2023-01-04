Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.41. 2,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

