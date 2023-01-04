Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 59,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 6,120.0% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,949,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 75.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

