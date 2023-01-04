VanEck Gold Miners ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 132,414 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 27% compared to the typical volume of 104,296 call options.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

