Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE) Shares Up 1.9%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$29.80 and last traded at C$29.70. 1,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.14.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.08.

