Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $69.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

