Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Shares Up 6.1%

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 2.62 and last traded at 2.62. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on VARTY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Varta from €75.00 ($79.79) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Varta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.93 and a 200 day moving average of 5.40.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

