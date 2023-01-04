Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCVX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 286,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 286,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $72,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 275.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $129,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.