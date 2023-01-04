Veracity Capital LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.72.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

