Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. Vericel has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 100,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vericel by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vericel by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.