Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.09 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.09 ($0.13). 74,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 124,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.66. The stock has a market cap of £21.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.69.

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its in-development tests include Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection; Tuteva, a post-transplant test that focuses on acute cellular rejection; and Protega, a liquid biopsy that aims to predict the risk of fibrosis and long-term graft failure.

