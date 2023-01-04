VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 29.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $201.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $253.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

