Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 426,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 58,312 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 496,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

