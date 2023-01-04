Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 426,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after acquiring an additional 58,312 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 496,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.